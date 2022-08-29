A fresh Fall 2022 Rec Guide has been published by the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen.
The guide, which is available online and covers programming through December, lists upcoming recreational opportunities for residents of the region’s rural areas.
Programs and events range from dance classes and cooking lessons to movie nights and holiday events.
To view the guide or register for a program, visit www.rec.rdos.bc.ca. You can also find more information there about volunteering and instructing.