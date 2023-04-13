46 volunteers from service providers including One Sky, Ask Wellness, Interior Health and POPS collected 20 bags of garbage, glass and cigarette butts from the downtown, Thursday morning as part of a two-hour initiative with the City of Penticton’s Clean Team, community safety and bylaw officers.
