Community in action

This photo was taken Thursday, April 13, 2023 at Gyro Park in downtown Penticton.

 Staff

46 volunteers from service providers including One Sky, Ask Wellness, Interior Health and POPS collected 20 bags of garbage, glass and cigarette butts from the downtown, Thursday morning as part of a two-hour initiative with the City of Penticton’s Clean Team, community safety and bylaw officers.

Tags

Recommended for you