A slow-burning wildfire mitigation project is expected to get underway this week near Naramata.
In partnership with the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen, the BC Wildfire Service is planning to burn approximately 100 piles of wood debris about five kilometres east of Naramata, near the Arawana Forest Service Road.
The work is expected to continue through March 2023.
“Smoke may be visible in the surrounding area, including Naramata, Penticton and Summerland. The exact timing of the burns will depend on weather, site and venting conditions, as well as snowfall,” said the BC Wildfire Service in a press release.
“The burns will only proceed if conditions are suitable and will allow for quick smoke dissipation. BC Wildfire Service personnel will carefully prepare, control and monitor these fires at all times.”