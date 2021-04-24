Drivers don't know what to expect or what rights they have at police roadblocks set up to enforce a new travel ban, the B.C. Civil Liberties Association says.
Too many questions surround the operation of the roadblocks, announced Friday to enforce travel restrictions meant to curb the spread of COVID-19, the BCCLA says.
"What is the permissible scope of questioning that police will be authorized to conduct? Does a person have to answer questions about where they are going? Do they have to show evidence about their travels?" the group's interim policy director Meghan McDermott asked in a release.
Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth says more information about the roadblocks would be released Friday.
But the order preventing non-essential travel between three large areas of the province - comprised essentially of the Lower Mainland, Vancouver Island, and the rest of the province - came into effect Friday and will continue until at least May 25.
The BCCLA says it supports measures to reduce travel and keep people safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.
But it says the lack of detail about the how the police roadblocks will be managed raises "serious constitutional and privacy issues", and has the potential to harm Indigenous, Black, and racialized communities.
"The provincial government is essentially unconstitutionally expanding the scope of policing, and the public still has no answers about what precisely to expect at the roadblocks, and what their rights are if stopped by an officer seeking to enforce this order," McDermott said.
Leaders of some Indigenous communities say they have not been consulted and they are concerned about their members being disproportionally singled out at the roadblocks.
"Any introduction of an order that regulates movement of Indigenous people on our lands and exposes Indigenous peoples to further policing should have full consultation and consent of all First Nations in B.C.," says Grand Chief Stewart Phillip of the Union of B.C. Indian Chiefs.