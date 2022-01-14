Okanagan College has joined a project to build climate-resilient homes to replace those lost in the Lytton fire.
The Kanaka Bar Indian Band, south of Lytton, has announced the pilot project that will see four to eight new-style homes that can withstand extreme weather events built for its members, Lytton residents and the surrounding region.
The project will be led by the Southern Alberta Institute of Technology, which will collaborate with Okanagan College, Foresight Canada and Seko Construction.
“The pilot project will include the design and build of four to eight homes to test and validate material properties, climate resiliency, energy performance and affordability,” a release from the band said.
“The project brings together leading polytechnic institutions from Western Canada and Foresight, Canada’s cleantech accelerator, to create (a) team of experts that will assess the long-term needs of the greater region and develop a plan for the future.”
SAIT and Foresight will put out a call for companies to participate by providing materials, products and solutions.