Surrounded by fast-moving flames, Capt. Warren Brown and his Oliver Volunteer Fire Department crew could do little but watch the fire go by from their makeshift shelter.
Just a short time earlier, the fire had been burning a couple of kilometres up a hillside along Inkaneep Road, moving away from the firefighters and the evacuated homes they were sent to protect.
Then the wind changed.
“When (the wind) came in it just pushed the fire down that hill in a matter of minutes. We were set up for the wind shift and (the BC Wildfire Service) jumped in and we did a back burn before the fire got down to us at that point,” said Brown, 32, a seven-year member of the department.
“From there it was just leap-frogging from house to house and the next one was a little higher up and we got there before the fire but the house was in a little bowl and the fire burned all the way around us.
“There was a good grassy area around the house so we knew we could hunker down there. The fire did surround us for the most part but we were there to stick it out.”
The Nk’Mip Creek wildfire has since grown to approximately 17,000 hectares since it sparked July 19 and efforts involving over 100 firefighters, along with air and ground crews, are continuing.
“It was pretty gruelling that first night. You’re inhaling smoke, you’re working hard and it’s hot. The air temperature just without the fire is like 36 C or 38 C, then you add fire all the way around you,” said Brown.
He described this year’s fire season as similar to those in the last six years with one exception.
“We didn’t have as much interface then, not as much involvement as far as structure protection, so this one’s been our most involved,” said Brown.
Those battling wildfires on the ground or in the air realize they’re in it for the long haul and can only do so much when up against Mother Nature.
“It’s a lot like patient triage. You have to weigh out what’s salvageable and what’s not and your battle is with the resources – and luckily we had a lot of resources quickly,” said Brown.
“We’re not there to put out the fire, just keep the important stuff safe.”