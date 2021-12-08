A vulnerable 60-year-old woman lost her Penticton home and $240,000 in equity when the city “unfairly” auctioned it off in a tax sale, B.C.’s Office of the Ombudsperson revealed Wednesday in a scathing new report.
Worse still, according to ombudsperson Jay Chalke, the municipality has rejected his recommendation to make the woman whole.
“I am disheartened that the city has not accepted this recommendation, and has not taken any responsibility for its role in the unfairness of this tax sale,” wrote Chalke in the report titled: “A bid for fairness: How $10,000 in property tax debt led to a vulnerable person losing their home.”
The woman, whose identified in the report only as Ms. Wilson, lived in the home with her mother until 2013, when the mother died, leaving Ms. Wilson as the sole owner and occupant.
Ms. Wilson didn’t pay the 2015 and 2016 property taxes – which totalled about $10,000 with interest – and the house was auctioned off by the city for $150,000 at a tax sale in September 2017.
Ms. Wilson had another year to settle her tax bill to get her house back, but wasn’t able to do it, so the title was transferred to a new owner in September 2018 and police were called to help remove Ms. Wilson from the house.
After the title was transferred, Ms. Wilson received $138,000 from the city representing the proceeds of the sale, minus taxes owing. However, the house had an assessed value at the time of $420,000 and changed hands again in June 2020 for $498,000.
“A vulnerable 60-year-old woman was evicted from her home and lost at least $270,000 of the equity in her property. As a result, she no longer had financial security or the independence that comes from home ownership – all because of about $10,000 in property tax debt, which she had the resources to pay,” wrote Chalke.
Crucially, the ombudsperson determined Ms. Wilson wasn’t informed about the tax sale until June 2017 and some of the correspondence she received from city staff on the matter contained “multiple errors.”
“The city referenced the incorrect statutory authority to conduct the tax sale, stated the wrong year for which taxes were delinquent, and set an incorrect date by which Ms. Wilson could pay the outstanding delinquent taxes in order to prevent the sale,” wrote Chalke.
Besides the single recommendation to the City of Penticton that it reimburse Ms. Wilson $140,000 to make up for her lost equity – suggestion the municipality has already rejected – Chalke also came up with five recommendations for the provincial Ministry of Municipal Affairs to tighten up the rules surrounding tax sales to avoid a repeat of Ms. Wilson’s case.
“When implemented, these systemic changes will protect people like Ms. Wilson by ensuring they are better informed about the process and that municipalities are better equipped to engage the appropriate agencies to assist homeowners,” wrote Chalke.
The reported noted the city has auctioned off 152 properties via tax sale over the past 32 years, with all but three owners – including Ms. Wilson – eventually paying their outstanding bills and retaining ownership.
The city is expected to respond publicly later today. More to come.