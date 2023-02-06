The search for a missing 89-year-old Penticton woman came to a heartbreaking conclusion on Sunday.
“It is with a heavy heart that Penticton RCMP wishes to share the news that Doreen Abbott has been located and unfortunately has passed away,” said Staff Sgt. Vatamaniuck in a press release late Sunday.
“Although the police investigation is continuing there is nothing at this time to suggest Doreen was the victim of a crime. The family wishes to thank all those that participated in her search and has asked for privacy as they grieve their loss.”
Abbott was reported missing the evening of Friday, Jan. 27, after failing to show up at a friend’s house for a visit. She suffered from dementia, but stuck to set routines, which set off alarm bells.
Her car, a green 1993 Subaru Legacy, was found Saturday, Jan. 28, without her in it near 1425 Greyback Mountain Road, a residential address high in the hills on the east flank of Penticton.
As trained searchers did their work, police asked the public not to organize their own search teams due to hazardous terrain in the area where Abbott went missing. However, the public was invited to help by reviewing surveillance video from homes and cars in the area.