Wheels will start turning soon on a plan to reduce a portion of Alberni Street to a single lane of traffic to accommodate a new hotel near the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre and allow an existing hotel in the area to expand.
Council at its meeting Tuesday gave preliminary approval to the three-way land swap and sale, plus a related road closure.
The matter is due back in front of council for a final decision on June 15 following a public notification process.
Coun. Judy Sentes praised city staff and the hotel owners for putting their heads together to come up with a win-win-win.
“This didn’t just happen overnight. This has taken a great deal of effort and willingness to co-operate, all for the benefit of our community as a whole,” said Sentes.
The plan calls for closing a portion of Alberni Street to one northbound lane between Vernon and Westminster avenues to allow a new hotel planned for the vacant lot at 903 Vernon Ave. to be located closer to the PTCC, while also freeing up space for Hotel Penticton to build a new wing.
Under terms of the proposed deal, the closed portion of Alberni Street would be added to the city-owned land being purchased by Mundi Hotel Group, which would take on additional works to facilitate the road closure and give up a small portion on the western edge of the site.
The city would then flip that western cut-off to Hotel Penticton at 950 Westminster Ave. for $265,000.
Mundi Hotel Group is paying the city $1.5 million for 903 Vernon Ave., while the city is spending $600,000 on a new pedestrian linkage between the convention centre and the hotel, which is tentatively set to open in late 2023.