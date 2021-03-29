What began as an initiative by RCMP Indigenous Police Services to help motivate youth to maintain a healthy lifestyle during the pandemic took on a life of its own when one of the youngsters involved took it upon herself to assist the force with recruiting efforts.
Summer Paige, a nine-year-old student at Outma Sqilxw Cultural School on the Penticton Indian Band Reserve, accomplished a virtual Facebook challenge of completing an exercise and was selected as one of the lucky winners of popular gym bags donated by the Southeast District RCMP Indigenous Policing Section.
Each gym bag was stuffed with goodies like a water bottle, face mask, a hat, a workout towel, wrist bands, pencils, stickers, not -pads and of course a recruiting pamphlet for the RCMP.
Weeks later, Cost. Michael Rampone, the Indigenous Policing Section officer for the PIB, was approached by Summer’s mom, who shared a heart-warming story about the positive impact the prize package had on her daughter.
Summer was thrilled to discover a RCMP recruiting pamphlet inside the bag and took it upon herself to research, prepare and deliver a presentation to her entire Grade 4-5 class on how to become a member of the RCMP and what to expect while in Canada’s national police force.
“Our collective goal, alongside our community partners, was to find a way to encourage our youth to venture outside, get active and promote a healthy lifestyle in these trying COVID-19 times,” said Sgt. Patti Cook, the officer in charge of Indigenous Policing Services in the Southeast District.
“We are humbled to know that our initiative had such a positive impact on Summer, who we hope one day does become a front-line police officer. We continuously look at ways to engage with our youth population and communities, all in the hopes of making a positive difference.”