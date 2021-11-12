A neurological disorder has claimed the life of a retired Penticton doctor who devoted his final years to raising awareness about a suite of drugs that can help treat alcohol use disorder, but a charitable group he inspired will ensure his work lives on.
Dr. Jeff Harries died in hospice on Tuesday due to complications from ALS, more commonly known as Lou Gehrig’s disease. He was 65 and left behind a wife, Dr. Leona Harries, and nine children.
Following his ALS diagnosis in 2018, Dr. Harries retired from his family practice, then started criss-crossing B.C. and Alberta, delivering hundreds of talks to thousands of care providers, clinicians, judges, counsellors and addictions services workers.
Each talk focused on a group of six little-known prescription drugs with which Dr. Harries had success treating his own patients who struggled with alcohol use disorder.
“I feel some urgency because I know I won't be able to continue this forever due to my health,” he told The Herald in a March 2020 interview.
“But mostly I feel the urgency because of ongoing unnecessary suffering these people and their families endure.”
As his own disease progressed and the pandemic gained strength, Dr. Harries was forced to give up the road shows and turned his attention to helping launch the Canadian Alcohol Use Disorder Society, which formed in September 2020 in Penticton.
“We were still working on things with him last week,” said Dr. Harries’ brother, Bruce Harries, in an interview Friday.
Bruce, who sits on the CAUDS board, said his brother was naturally curious, a trait he applied to all parts of his life – from trying new techniques in the family vineyard to building computers to treating alcoholism with medication.
“He was always kind of ahead, no matter what the topic,” said Bruce.
Dr. Harries first became interested in the drugs in 2003, when he read an article in The Lancet that explained how a medication called topiramate had been proven to help people stop or reduce excessive drinking.
He began prescribing it to his own patients and was astounded by the results.
In the years that followed, Dr. Harries continued prescribing topiramate and the five other drugs – naltrexone, acamprosate, baclofen, gabapentin and ondansetron – to hundreds of patients, ranging from teenagers to street people to fellow doctors.
None of the drugs was created to treat alcoholics specifically – for example, ondansetron is an antinauseant commonly given to chemotherapy patients – but all of them work on brain chemistry and reduce patients' cravings. The drugs work best in conjunction with counselling and other treatments.
More importantly, Dr. Harries told The Herald in March 2020, the drugs give patients hope and treat alcoholism like the disease that it is.
"AUD is a medical disorder; it's not a moral failing or bad upbringing or any of the other things that have shamed people," he said.
Besides fighting the stigma surrounding alcoholism, Dr. Harries also faced a medical community that sometimes reacted with disbelief to his claims.
Bruce recalled a talk he watched his brother give last year to a group of about 90 nurse practitioners in Kelowna.
“Someone at the end stood up and said, ‘How do you know this works?’” recalled Bruce. Another nurse practitioner then stood up and told the others she’d actually seen it work.
“She said, ‘I have seven patients who fit this particular pattern for this one medication and I gave it to them and six of them stopped drinking,’” continued Bruce.
“Not everybody believed it, but to have someone who had a similar experience to Jeff is sort of the way it seems to have spread. It’s a very personal connection.”
Dr. Harries’ persistence paid off, with statistics showing naltrexone is now prescribed eight times more frequently in Penticton than it is in other communities, said Bruce.
But there’s still a big hill to climb outside the region.
A medical study published in September in Manitoba found that just 1.3% of people diagnosed with alcohol use disorder in that province over a 20-year period had been prescribed one of the medications championed by Dr. Harries.
“This finding clearly highlights the profound under-utilization of evidence-based medications for AUD,” the study’s authors concluded.
The study cited a lack of physician knowledge and confidence in the drugs as factors in the low rate of prescriptions.
Those are the gaps that CAUDS will continue trying to bridge.
“Jeff touched us deeply with his dedication of purpose but mostly as a wonderful, caring and brilliant man. He brought the latest science on alcohol use treatment to the care of his patients, inspiring hope. When he realized this practice wasn’t well known, he shared the literature and his experience with humility and compassion,” said CAUDS chair Lori Motluk in a statement Friday.
“His passion was infectious, and influenced the foundation of the Canadian Alcohol Use Disorder Society. He has changed the lives of countless patients. This is his legacy, and we are committed to continue his work. Our mission as a society is to provide hope and improve quality of life by advancing proven and effective treatments for alcohol use disorder.”
To learn more about Dr. Harries’ work, sign an online tribute or make a donation, visit www.cauds.org/tribute.
A funeral mass for Dr. Harries is planned for today, 10 a.m., at St. Ann’s Catholic Church in Penticton at 1296 Main St. Those who can’t attend in person can watch a live-stream of the service, the link to which is available on the CAUDS website.