With the status of the Keremeos Creek wildfire changing to “being held” as of Aug. 26, the Penticton Emergency Support Services team is taking a moment to catch its breath.
The team, led by the city and staffed mainly by volunteers, logged 900 hours and assisted 463 evacuees during the early stages of the fire.
Working with 28 different local businesses, the ESS crew helped find hotel accommodations for 260 evacuees and connected 35 families with the Animal Lifeline Emergency Response Team.
School District 67 also chipped in by offering Princess Margaret Secondary School for group lodging for two weeks.
So far this year, the ESS team has also helped 55 evacuees from house fires and 125 evacuees from fires at the Fairfield Hotel and Meadowlark Motel.
The next call for ESS volunteers is expected to go out in early September.