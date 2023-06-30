On this Canada Day weekend, elected officials of all political stripes agree on one thing — we all live in a great country.
“Canada Day is special to me because it brings together a diverse country to celebrate all we love about this fantastic place we call home,” Central Okanagan-Similkameen Nicola member of Parliament Dan Albas told The Herald.
“I feel the same way on Remembrance Day; we should never take all that Canada is for granted.”
Like his federal counterpart, Penticton MLA Dan Albas jumps around on Canada Day to various venues in his riding which also includes Summerland and Peachland. When invited to speak, Ashton always brings the same message.
“I’ve been fortunate enough to see a lot of counties in the world and I’m very glad to call Canada my home and my family’s home,” Ashton said. “Democracy, freedom, ethnic diversity… these are just a few of the reasons we have the best country in the world.”
Penticton deputy mayor Helena Konanz was born in California and travelled the world as a professional tennis player before marrying her husband Adam Konanz, who hailed originally from the Canadian Prairies.
“I love Canada because as I am a newer Canadian, for the last 30 years, I am proud to live in the best country in the world,” Helena Konanz said in an interview.
Coun. Amelia Boultbee echoed her thoughts.
“I feel so lucky to live in Canada because of the freedoms we all enjoy and our Canadian sense of community. We are very lucky to live in such a great country,” Boultbee said in an email.
Coun. Ryan Graham declined comment when contacted by The Herald.
South Okanagan-West Kootenay member of Parliament Richard Cannings gave reference to Canada Day at the conclusion of his most recent column.
“This week we’ll be celebrating Canada Day, so I hope all of you can climb a mountain, lay on a beach, or simply raise a glass to recognize the beautiful country we live in,” Cannings wrote.
“Let’s keep it beautiful and make sure that it remains a fair and prosperous country.”
Free Canada Day events are being held Saturday at Gyro Park beginning at 10 a.m. Ceremonies are being held across the valley. Additionally, Penticton is hosting two other major events — Rotary Ribfest at Skaha Lake Park and the Penticton Scottish Festival on Saturday at King’s Park.
For a complete listing of weekend events: pentictonherald.ca