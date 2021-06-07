A project that would have connected approximately 150 properties in Kaleden to the Okanagan Falls wastewater treatment plant at an estimated cost of $10 million was soundly defeated by a 91-65 margin in Saturday’s referendum.
Only owners of the affected properties, which represent a small portion of the community closes to Skaha Lake, were allowed to vote in the referendum staged by the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen.
Now those properties, like all others in the community, will remain on septic systems.
Had the project been approved in the referendum, the RDOS would have then borrowed the money to build the system, including a two-kilometre pipeline to Okanagan Falls, and given residents two options to pay: a one-time charge estimated at upwards of $26,000 or annul payments of as much as $1,300 for 30 years.
Operation of the system would have cost the average property owner another $900 per year.