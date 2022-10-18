The former general manager of Cascades Casino has been tapped to lead the Penticton & Wine Country Chamber of Commerce.
The chamber announced this week it has hired Michael Magnusson to fill the position of executive director, which was recently vacated by Diane Kereluk after three years of service.
“Diane has successfully brought us through the headaches of the pandemic and left the chamber on a solid foundation for Michael to carry us forward,” said president Jonathan McGraw in a press release.
“Michael is well respected and a familiar face to many Penticton businesses and citizens…. The chamber is looking forward to the initiatives that Michael will bring which will guide us into the future.”
Magnusson spent almost eight years managing Cascades Casino and its predecessor, before parting ways with its parent company in February 2021. He spent the first six months of 2022 as general manager of the South Okanagan Similkameen Volunteer Centre.
In a separate release, the chamber congratulated the winners of Penticton’s municipal election.
“We would like to thank all of the outgoing elected officials for their service over the past four years, and are looking forward to working with Mayor-elect Bloomfield and Penticton’s city council,” said McGraw.
“We would also like to give a special congratulations to both newly elected councillors Amelia Boultbee and Helena Konanz, who served on our board of directors this past year before taking a leave of absence to successfully run for council.”