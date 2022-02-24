New cases of COVID-19 dropped significantly last week in the South Okanagan.
There were 83 new cases recorded in Penticton the week of Feb. 13-19, according to fresh data released Thursday by the B.C. Centre for Disease Control.
That marked a significant drop from 170 new cases the week prior and a record-setting 351 in mid-January.
Summerland notched 33 new cases, down from 47, while Oliver-Osoyoos recorded 31 new cases, down from 37, and Keremeos saw 11 new cases, down from 21.
To the north, there were 414 new cases reported last week in the Central Okanagan, down from 554 the week prior, and 135 new cases in Vernon, down from 185.
As of Wednesday, there were 156 people in hospital due to COVID-19 across the entire Interior Health region, with 28 of those patients in critical care. The virus has killed at least 348 people in the region since the start of the pandemic in January 2020.
Also as of Wednesday, Trinity Care Centre in Penticton was the only long-term care facility in the South Okanagan with an ongoing COVID-19 outbreak.