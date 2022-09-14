Fall is the best time to plant perennials in the Okanagan because the air is cooler but the soil is still warm. Planting now also allows plants to develop a substantial root system before next summer’s heat arrives.
With that in mind, the Friends of Summerland Ornamental Gardens are welcoming green thumbs to the site this Saturday, Sept. 17, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., for their annual fall plant sale.
A large number of perennials and grasses, along with some vines, shrubs and trees will be on sale. New this year will be tulip bulbs and a selection of native plants. Most of the plants come from the gardens themselves and can be seen there in a natural setting. A list of available plants will be posted today on the Friends’ website, www.summerlandgardens.org.
Customers are reminded to bring cash, cheque or a credit or debit card, their own tray if desired, and their patience, because safely parking a large number of cars can take a little time. Better still, bring a picnic and plan to take a tour of the gardens when your shopping is finished.