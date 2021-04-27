The pale light of a full moon helped searchers find and rescue two men stranded Monday night on a Peachland cliff.
The pair had hiked up Pincushion Mountain on a well-marked path then made an ill-considered decision to try a short-cut down the steeply-inclined face of the mountain.
One man fell several metres and hit his head. The other got himself stuck in a tricky position, unable to climb back up or proceed down, and then called for help.
The injured man was located and taken by ambulance to hospital. It took rescuers five hours to get the other man down from his precarious position, with the job completed around 11 p.m.
“The male was in a position that was not was not easy to get to and with darkness setting in, it made the job extremely difficult,” Duane Tresnich of Central Okanagan Search and Rescue said in a release.
“One aspect in our favour was the fact there was a full moon and a clear sky, which helped,” Tresnich said.
The second man was checked by paramedics and allowed to go home. The condition of the man who was taken to hospital is not known.
Both men are in their late 20s.
Along with local search and rescue volunteers, firefighters from Peachland and West Kelowna, and search-and-rescue volunteers from the South Okanagan were involved in the effort to bring the stranded hikers to safety.