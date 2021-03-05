Mounties in Oliver are asking for the public’s help identifying the man suspected of robbing a cannabis store there last month.
RCMP on Thursday released a photo of the suspect in connection with the incident Feb. 22, around 11 a.m., at the BC Cannabis store in the strip mall at 5717 Main St.
Staff “reported a male entered their store, and after being denied a refund, assaulted a staff member. The suspect then proceeded to steal several cannabis products,” RCMP spokesman Const. James Grandy said in a press release.
“We’re releasing (an image) of the suspect to the public as we hope to identify him, and prevent him from committing future offences of this kind in the South Okanagan.
The suspect is described as a Caucasian male with a French-Canadian accent, five-foot-10, brown hair and light facial hair. He was wearing a blue baseball cap, dark-blue jacket, blue pants and dark shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Oliver RCMP detachment at 250-498-3422.