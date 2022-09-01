Mounties are looking for assistance from the public as they search for a whoever’s responsible for damaging School District 67 property earlier this week.
Police say an unknown male – possibly two – entered a school district yard at 425 Jermyn Ave. between 10 and 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday and proceeded to cause “extensive damage” to vehicles, air conditioning units and generators.
“While we continue gathering evidence, we’re encouraging anyone who may have witnessed anyone suspicious in this area to contact us,” said Penticton RCMP spokesman Const. James Grandy in a press release.
“This could include outside cameras which may have detected suspicious people during this timeframe.”
Anyone with information is asked to call the Penticton RCMP detachment at 250-492-4300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.