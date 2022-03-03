An exceptionally violent sexual assault that took place nearly four years ago inside a Penticton motel room has resulted in a five-year prison term for the attacker.
Darren Webb, 52, was sentenced Thursday in B.C. Supreme Court, more than a year after he was convicted of aggravated sexual assault and assault causing bodily harm following a six-day trial.
The five-year term was a joint recommendation of Crown and defence that Justice Gordon Weatherill accepted as “appropriate,” noting the victim “continues to deal with the emotional and physical impacts of the assault on a daily basis.”
Webb must also submit a sample of his DNA to a national police database, obey a 10-year weapons prohibition once out of jail, comply with the Sex Offender Information Registration Act for the rest of his life, and have no contact with the victim.
Crown counsel Nashina Devji said the five-year term was required to properly denounce and deter such crimes as the ones Webb committed.
Devji acknowledged various pre-sentencing reports that pegged Webb as a low-to-average risk to reoffend, but noted Webb still denies committing the attack.
“It’s difficult to put much emphasis on rehabilitation if there isn’t an admission of wrongdoing,” added Devji.
Defence counsel Jerry Steele said his client, a first-time offender, will accept whatever counselling or programming is offered in prison and could come to better understand his offence through that work.
Steele went on to note that one of the pre-sentencing reports included an interview with Webb’s ex-wife, who reported Webb “was never aggressive towards her” and respected her sexual boundaries during their 10-year marriage.
Webb demonstrated no such respect for another woman’s sexual boundaries on Aug. 24, 2018, inside a room at the Pass Motor Inn.
In her testimony at trial, the victim – who can’t be identified due to a publication ban – said she had been living at the motel for a few weeks and arrived home from work on the night in question to find Webb in her suite.
The victim said Webb, with whom she had a non-sexual relationship, forced her into a separate bedroom, where the assaults took place. She described Webb trying to choke and gag her with a towel, and trying to force vaginal and anal intercourse.
The victim described frantic efforts to fight back, and said the incident ended suddenly when Webb let her go.
Dr. Julie Parker, who examined the victim at Kelowna General Hospital about 12 hours after the incident, testified that the victim’s injuries were akin to those seen in childbirth.
The victim also had bruises and abrasions on her face, arms and legs that the doctor said were consistent with an assault.
"I would classify this as severe. I have not had to document this amount of injury before in a sexual assault case,” said Dr. Parker.
By contrast, Webb testified he and the victim had been engaged to be married since 2009 and moved around a lot until finding a room at the Pass Motor Inn. He described their relationship as sexual, despite the pair being intimate just once in the five years prior to the incident.
On the night in question, Webb told the court, the victim began performing oral sex on him at his request, but he ended it after five minutes because she “wasn’t into it.”
Justice Weatherill acknowledged in his February 2021 verdict that some parts of the victim’s evidence were “confusing,” but otherwise found she was credible based on the strength of the “stoic, determined manner” in which she testified, plus the independent evidence of Dr. Parker.
On the contrary, the judge rejected Webb’s version of events as non-sensical in parts.
“I conclude the accused wanted more to the relationship with the complainant than she wanted or was prepared to give,” said Weatherill.
“He became upset, frustrated and fed up with the arrangement and reached his breaking point.”
The judge noted Webb also hurt his case when he sent the victim a text message a month after the incident – contrary to a no-contact order – in which he bemoaned what could have been if the only the victim had shared his vision for a long-term relationship.
“I think if you would have actually committed in this way, none of this ever would have happened,” Webb’s message said.