The Penticton Fire Department is seeking help from local property owners who would like their homes to be included in an upcoming training exercise planned for next month.
Drawing firefighters from 40 jurisdictions across BC, the Wildland Urban Interface Wildfire Training Symposium will run April 23-24 and is designed to improve knowledge and response effectiveness to wildfire threats, particularly along the interface area where homes and forests meet.
“In order for the symposium to conduct this type of training, we require access to wildland interface homes that can simulate structures and locations that firefighters will encounter when protecting their communities,” said Penticton fire Chief Larry Watkinson in a press release.
“This training will focus on homes being evaluated by firefighters followed by a simulation on how to protect homes from wildfire. If your home is in or near a wooded area, we would like to access your home for this training.”
All of the exercises will be carried out by knowledgeable and experienced firefighting professionals who will ensure the highest safety standards and due care of each volunteer property.
“I’d like to thank in advance any homeowner who steps forward to assist us with this exercise. Their willingness to include their property in our training simulations has a real-world impact of potentially saving hundreds of homes from the destructive reality of wildfire,” added Watkinson.
To volunteer your home or property, fill out a permission form and return it to the Penticton Fire Department. Permission forms are available online at: www.penticton.ca/city-services/fire-services/wildfire-urban-interface-symposium.