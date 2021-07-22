Simply buying a burger from any White Spot location on July 29 will unlock a $6 donation to the Canadian Red Cross for wildfire relief efforts.
The restaurant chain – which has 96 locations across B.C., including two in Penticton – announced the initiative on Thursday.
“The B.C. wildfires are having a devastating impact on our province including many of the communities in which we call home,” said White Spot president Warren Erhart in a press release.
“We are a community-first organization and are proud to have received immediate agreement from our family of franchisees and partners to provide support. We hope these much-needed funds will provide some relief to those who need it most during this extremely challenging time.”
White Spot itself will donate $2 from each burger sold to the cause, while the provincial and federal governments will kick in $2 each. A similar initiative in 2017 raised $60,000.
As of Wednesday, approximately 3,100 properties across B.C. had been ordered evacuated and another 16,000 were under alert as a result of wildfires.