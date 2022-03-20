Retired naturopath Dr. Sherry Ure, right, along with her father David Ure, made a combined donation of $35,000 to Pathways Addictions and Resource Centre at Sunday's Rotary Club of Penticton mat draw at The Barley Mill Pub. Also pictured is Rotarian Tracy Comber.
After having its funding eliminated by Interior Health, Pathways has been operating independently since June 2021 providing counseling services.
The meat draws are co-sponsored by M&M meats and T Bones.
The draws are held every Sunday afternoon at The Barley Mill with 100% of the money taken in going back to Pathways.
On hand Sunday afternoon were MLA Dan Ashton and Penticton city councillors Julius Bloomfield, James Miller and Katie Robinson.