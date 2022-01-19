Show us the data that supports ongoing business closures and restrictions in B.C., says the Penticton and Wine Country Chamber of Commerce.
The group issued a press release Wednesday in response to a B.C. government announcement Tuesday that extended COVID-19 public health restrictions on gatherings, bars and restaurants until at least Feb. 16.
“The dedication shown by our health-care workers who continue to care for us in our time of need is to be applauded. We as a chamber will continue to support the protection of our communities in British Columbia,” said chamber president Jonathan McGraw in the release.
“However, this last wave of Omicron has left some industries wondering why they were targeted with closure restrictions. As a result, we ask that the province provide more clarity around new orders if or when new restrictions are implemented.”
The chamber is also “urging the government to provide data and information that supports current restrictions on business closure and limitations,” and to “initiate a process that actively engages with businesses and finds a way for them to remain operating while ensuring public health and safety rather than imposing restrictions on data that is not transparent.”
“As we enter our third year of restrictions, some small businesses in the service industry are stretched to their credit limit, if they have any credit available to them at all. The survival of these businesses is an important part of our recovery. We need these businesses not just for our economic recovery, but also our mental recovery.” said McGraw.
Tuesday’s order extended restrictions in place since Dec. 20 that forced establishments that don’t offer full meal service, such as bars and nightclubs, to close. Places that do offer full meal service are limited to six diners per table. And operators of venues like arenas and theatres are limited to 50% capacity.
Gyms and fitness centres, which had been closed since Dec. 20, are allowed to reopen today but with capacity limits and other precautions in place.
Also on Wednesday, the B.C. government announced it is doubling to $20,000 the maximum amount available in the form of relief grants to affected businesses.