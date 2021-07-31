EDITOR'S NOTE: As per The Herald's policy, when a leader of a federal party visits the riding, we attempt to arrange for a one-on-one interview either in person or by phone. The Herald recently interviewed federal leaders Erin O'Toole and Maxime Bernier. In a brief visit to Penticton in August 2018, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was unavailable to local media.
Jagmeet Singh says the federal government needs to declare the opioid crisis a national public health emergency.
“This is an issue that requires compassion to care for people who are struggling, and I’m confident we will get better results,” the federal NDP leader said in an interview Friday while on a two-day stop in the Okanagan.
“By declaring this as a national public health emergency, it allows us to deploy more resources to help tackle the problem. We need to take a different approach.
“Criminalizing the people who are addicted and putting them in jail” isn’t working, continued Singh. “This is a health-care problem and not a criminal justice problem.”
COVID-19 overshadowed the opioid issue, he added, and it has only gotten worse over the past 18 months.
His Okanagan swing included an ice cream social with supporters on Thursday outside the SS Sicmaous, main streeting on Friday in downtown Penticton and meeting with emergency personnel who are battling wildfires in the region.
Much of Singh’s message dealt with environmental and Indigenous issues.
He describes B.C. Premier John Horgan’s government as having the “best environmental plan in North America,” yet appears to disagree with logging at Fairy Creek.
“I’ve been to old-growth forests and have experienced the majesty of the trees and how wonderful they are to be around and I think we have to protect them,” Singh said. “I strongly believe in Indigenous rights and their ability to decide what to do and what they want with their land.”
He also took aim at the federal Liberal government, saying it has failed Canadians on environmental policies.
“My fight is against Justin Trudeau, who has not been putting forward the right measures. … He’s the only G7 leader of a nation since taking power whose emissions have increased instead of going down.
“I’m fighting for a renewable economy with renewable energy, sustainability, that creates good jobs and reduces our emissions.”
Although reduced to fourth-party status in the 2019 election, Singh said he’s optimistic about his party’s chances in the next election, which is expected to be called soon.
In this region, he hopes to build on the success of two-term South Okanagan-West Kootenay MP Richard Cannings.
“Richard is a great example of what you get with a New Democrat MP. Walking around today, lots of folks talk about how Richard has been there for them and their families with case work in his constituency, going to Ottawa to fight for small business and health care investments, fighting for our environment,” Singh said. “The victories we’ve had show that we’re there for Canadians and in the most difficult times.”
In this region, he believes candidate Joan Phillip is capable of winning Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola.
“With the discovery of the 215 in unmarked graves, it’s not enough to mourn these children. We have to set things straight and that means action and action for Indigenous people,” Singh said.
“What gives me hope is a candidate like Joan Phillip is someone who understands the pain of Indigenous communities. She’s been a passionate voice who also understands the climate crisis.”