It was a beachhead the Liberal’s local warrior could not hold.
Decades of small-c conservative party dominance in the riding now known as Kelowna-Lake Country came to a surprising end six years ago.
Liberal candidate Stephen Fuhr, a former air force fighter pilot who said he’d become disillusioned with the Conservatives, sent local Liberal hopes soaring on Oct. 19, 2015.
He beat four-term incumbent Conservative Ron Cannan, a former city councillor, and not just in a closely-fought contest. Fuhr won 46.1% of all votes cast in the riding, to Cannan’s 39.8%, delivering the riding for the Liberals for the first time since 1969.
The historical reference was apt for then, as now, the leader of the Liberal Party of Canada was a Trudeau. In 1969, the charismatic Pierre Trudeau led the Liberals to a sweeping majority government. In 2015, his son Justin did the same.
But the bloom was off the Trudeau rose by 2019, and the Conservatives were determined to regain ground they had lost four years earlier in the party’s heartland areas.
Fuhr knew the Tories were gunning for him, with the party working its grassroots base energetically and bringing a succession of high-profile Conservatives into the riding.
“I just knew it was going to be hard to win re-election,” Fuhr said after being defeated by Conservative challenger Tracy Gray, a former city councillor, on Oct. 21, 2019.
Gray won 45.6% of the vote, well down from the 50%-plus margins Cannan had enjoyed, but comfortably ahead of the 32.7% won by Fuhr.
Fuhr said he believed his loss was due more to the Liberals’ collapse across Western Canada than local voter dissatisfaction with him.
“I don’t necessarily know if voters turned on me,” he said. “I looked at the map, and basically, from the Manitoba-Ontario border to the Lower Mainland, LIberals got knocked out. It’s completely blue from left to right and top to bottom.”
Before he entered politics, Fuhr had a post-military career as an aerospace executive and he also worked as the personal pilot to one of Egypt’s richest men. This year, he decided not to seek the Liberal nomination and try to gain some electoral revenge.
Instead, the Liberal candidate is 30-year-old Tim Krupa, who grew up in Kelowna but has been away for several years.
Gray’s campaign team has styled Krupa as a parachute candidate, a label he says is insulting to other young people who’ve moved away from the Okanagan to pursue educational and employment goals.
Krupa’s challenge, and it is a considerable one, is trying to rebuild Liberal support in areas of Kelowna-Lake Country where the party did well in 2015, but very poorly in 2019.
There were 227 polling stations that year in Kelowna-Lake Country and Gray won 183 of them. She prevailed by two-to-one margins over Fuhr in neighbourhoods such as Oyama, Ellison, East Kelowna, and Gallagher’s Canyon. She also won handily, but not overwhelmingly, in Rutland, Winfield, and Glenmore.
Gray also won all advance polls, again netting almost twice as many votes as Fuhr. The Liberals were strongest in parts of downtown Kelowna and old Glenmore.
Gray credited her election success in large part to her determined effort to knock on tens of thousand of doors for months before the 2019 election, talking to people about the issues that mattered most to them.
For this campaign, Gray has talked up what she says were Liberal failures to deliver a large supply of COVID-19 vaccines earlier in the pandemic, insufficient support for pandemic-affected businesses, federal government redtape, and the ballooning federal debt.
Her re-election prospects are certainly buoyed by national opinion polls which show the Conservatives and Liberals in a dead-heat.
Krupa has emphasized the need to tackle climate change, improved support for mental health programs, an affordable child care program, and increased benefits for seniors.
The Greens and NDP, who both finished well back of the Liberals and Conservatives in 2019, are represented in Kelowna-Lake Country by Cade Desjarlais, and Imre Szeman, respectively.