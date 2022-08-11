Winning submissions for the 6th annual ReelPeachFest film festival were unveiled.
“It is always great to see locals showcasing their talent and reminding us how beautiful of an area we live in” said film festival organizer Andrew Jakubeit.
“This is also first time in several years that the top three submissions all came from Penticton.”
First place winning $1,000 was Alec Simmons with his animated short “How to Take Care of a Peach.” Second place for $500 was awarded to Shane Groot for “A Timeless Adventure.” Third place for $250 went to Kohl Finlayson for a vivid art animation called “Generative Penticton.”
The ReelPeachFest film festival is an annual event of the Penticton Peach Festival playing 1–3 minute short films about Okanagan experiences and/or anything to do with a peach.
To watch all of the films that were the judge’s choices for 2022 visit The Herald’s website (see Galleries near the bottom of the home page at: pentictonherald.ca).