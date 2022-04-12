An independent task force will start meeting soon to review the pay packages for members of Summerland council and explore the possibility of offering health benefits to elected officials.
Applications from people interested in serving on the task force, which was requested by council, are now being reviewed by Graham Statt, the district’s chief administrative officer.
“Selected applicants will be notified this week and we will look to have two or three meetings to review available information and to do comparative analysis before returning to council with any recommendations by June 30,” said Statt during his report to council Monday.
The last review in 2018 resulted in the mayor’s annual pay rising from $26,000 to $36,000 and each councillor’s stipend rising from $11,500 to $16,200. The amounts are automatically increased each year to match inflation.