A report on the feasibility of adding an eco-village housing development to the Solar + Storage project should be in the hands of Summerland council in June.
Graham Statt, the district’s chief administrative officer, told council at its Monday night meeting the concept is already under study by an oversight committee he formed with some department heads.
“We have had several meetings to plan the methodology, which has included an initial review of the area, some ground-truthing of site locations and setting out the rough parameters of our analysis,” said Statt.
“Associated Engineering has also been brought on board to help with some of the engineering pieces such as the overall development potential and grade and access considerations, sewer and water service options, and siting options in relation to the (Solar + Storage) project itself.”
Statt noted a separate environmental consulting firm will be added to the team, which is also looking at recreational values in the area, plus he has met with the CAO of the Penticton Indian Band to update that group on the project.
“Further engagement of the band will occur through the planning phases to ensure we are aware of any cultural values,” said Statt, who “should be in a position to report back to council in June” on the feasibility of an eco-village.
Coun. Marty Van Alphen put forward the concept in March and described it as “The Great Canadian Compromise” to help build support for the Solar + Storage project.
“The biggest push for this – and my reason for bringing this motion forward – is it would bring the sanitary sewer system up to that area, and hopefully beyond up to Deer Ridge to rectify the problems that are up there today,” Van Alphen said at the time.
His vision would see eco-village homes built to the highest environmental standards, with modern extras like car-charging stations and rainwater collectors, and hooked up to the solar array.
The $7-million project, which will use solar panels and batteries to generate and store electricity, should provide enough power to run 100 homes. It’s slated for a five-acre municipally owned lot that formerly served as a public works yard.
Construction must conclude by September 2023 for the district to cash in a $6-million federal grant. The other $1 million will be funded by local taxpayers.