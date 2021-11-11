Construction values in Penticton were up nearly double through the first 10 months of the year, according to fresh data from the city.
Staff at city hall in October issued 78 building permits for work valued at $4.8 million, lifting the total for the year to 799 permits worth $152.5 million. That’s up from a total of 605 permits valued at $78 million through the first 10 months of 2020.
Included in this year permits were approvals for 429 new housing units.
November is off to a good start, too, with the city issuing a building permit for a new child-care facility on Edmonton Avenue worth $3 million.
The city’s all-time high for construction value was $197.9 million, achieved in both 2016 and 2017.