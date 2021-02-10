KELOWNA — A man who rented a car fraudulently left behind fake driver’s licences, as well as real licences, credit cards and various pieces of personal data after the car was returned.
The rental car company told police the driver had identified himself using a temporary B.C. licence along with a Manitoba licence.
The suspect is thought to have used various different identities at local businesses.
Crime Stoppers released a photo of the suspect and asks anyone with information to call 1-800-222-8477 or go online to crimestoppers.net.