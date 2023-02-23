Another director on the 20-member board of the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen has admitted to being caught off-guard by news of the local government hiring its top bureaucrat’s daughter as a contractor.
“The RDOS encourages a ‘no-surprise’ policy that I felt left us directors to find a surprise anyway,” wrote Subrina Monteith, the director for Area I (Skaha West/Kaleden/Apex) in an email Wednesday.
“Directors or boards don’t see who’s employed or is an owner of a company, so we must trust senior management to evaluate and recommend the right company for a contract. I’m confident we had qualified applicants for the emergency management contract.”
What’s more, “avoiding a conflict of interest is critical as well as avoiding the appearance of one to maintain public trust. I believe we have an outstanding board who will discuss this at the next board meeting,” added Monteith.
As first reported by The Herald on Tuesday, RDOS chief administrative officer Bill Newell has confirmed he served on the evaluation committee that last year awarded his daughter’s company, Sundog Consulting, a $60,000 contract.
According to Sundog Consulting’s website, Amada Newell is the company’s founder and primary consultant.
The contract is for work on a review of the RDOS emergency management program, which Newell himself oversees as director of the RDOS emergency operations centre.
Newell insists there’s no conflict of interest because he followed the RDOS purchasing policy and won’t benefit financially from the contract.
“There’s a conflict of interest when there is a pecuniary benefit to an individual. That’s not the case in this situation,” wrote Newell in an email previously.
“Sundog Solutions has three qualified professionals on this contract, one of which is my daughter. Based on the terms of reference, this was not an evaluation of the program,” continued Newell.
“The study was designed to benchmark against other regional districts to see what they were doing, gather information from the public to identify their expectations for the emergency program; and, if they were willing to pay for enhancements. This contract is simply payment to qualified professionals for four months of work.”
RDOS chair Mark Pendergraft said he accepts Newell’s explanation about why Newell doesn’t see a conflict of interest, but is still uneasy about how it all rolled out.
“Technically, I believe he is correct, but there is the issue of perception and transparency and that will be part of the board’s discussion, I am sure.”
Pendergraft said he first learned about the perceived conflict of interest from another director on or around Feb. 10.
“I called Bill and asked him if Amanda was his daughter, and once he confirmed that she was I asked him to put together a timeline of when and how Amanda was chosen
as the successful consultant. And asked him to brief the board at the Feb. 16 meeting,” wrote Pendergraft.
That briefing never happened, however, because not all directors received the document. Discussion of it was then tabled to the March 2 meeting.
Penticton Mayor Julius Bloomfield, who’s also an RDOS director, reserved his comments until then.
“I understand the issue will be coming back to the board at the next meeting, potentially with more information, and look forward to having a full discussion then,” said Bloomfield in a statement Tuesday.