A former Summerland banker accused of defrauding clients pleaded not guilty on Thursday and asked for a trial in provincial court.
Terry Lee Sedawie, a long-time business account manager at the Summerland RBC branch, is charged with six counts of fraud over $5,000.
She was scheduled to plead guilty Thursday to five of six counts, but instead had a change of heart and elected to take the matter to trial.
Sedawie, who is not in custody, told a judge she’s trying to raise money to hire a lawyer to handle her case. She’s due back in court in two weeks.
The charges, which allege the fraudulent activity spanned from April 2011 to February 2018, were sworn in August 2020.
News of the charges emerged publicly in February 2021, at which time RBC issued a statement confirming only that Sedawie was no longer working for the bank and that her alleged victims had been reimbursed.
Sedawie, who started with RBC in 1986, was well-regarded in the community.
In 2016, she was honoured in the professional services category of the Summerland Chamber of Commerce Business Excellence Awards. She was nominated again in 2017.