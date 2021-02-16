One of the city’s most comforting traditions starts Friday, with the first serving of the six-week Soup is Good Food fundraiser put on by Discover House.
Each Friday through March 26, diners can get a bowl of homemade soup, bun, coffee or tea for just $7 with discounts available on larger orders. Buns are being supplied by COBS Bakery and hot drinks are coming from McDonald’s.
Although it was dine-in style in past years, the 2021 edition of the fundraiser only has soup available for pick-up or delivery on orders over $30.
Orders must be placed by Thursday each week.
Donations are also being accepted from people who want to buy a bowl for the city’s less fortunate. Distribution will be done in partnership with the South Okanagan Women in Need Society.
Proceeds from the fundraiser help support the work of Discovery House, which offers residential programs for men battling drug and alcohol addictions.
For more information or to order, call Jerome at 250-462-1388.