Below is the complete list of scholarship and bursary winners for the graduating class of Osoyoos Secondary School:
Kyle Agostinho: Wine Country Racing Association.
Brayden Aldridge: Charlotte Campbell Memorial Bursary.
Dhamnjot Aujla: Mami's Pizza; Sheila Bull Memorial Scholarship.
Megan Bayda: South Okanagan Similkameen Teachers' Union.
Amelia Bayda: Oliver/Osoyoos Winery Association.
Amelia Bojanowski: Town of Osoyoos.
Jordan Brunner: Osoyoos Elks Lodge No. 436; Osoyoos Volunteer Fire Department; OSS Parent Advisory Council; Royal Canadian Legion Branch #173.
Cassidy Burns: Royal Canadian Legion Branch #173; District/Authority Scholarship Award; South Okanagan Sports Athletics Association.
Kayla Burns: Okanagan Similkameen Administrator's Association; South Okanagan Sports Athletics Association; Vaughn Dennis Memorial; Royal Canadian Legion Branch #173.
Tarik Cheng: Babbaljit Singh Brar Memorial Fund.
Anjel Cisneros: Osoyoos United Church Thrift Shop; Ivor & Heather Langley and Friends.
Jeremy Collier: Osoyoos United Church Thrift Shop; JB Fabro Braga Memorial Scholarship.
Carter Czabany: Desert Sun Counselling.
Bianca Dutra: Ian Ritchie Memorial Bursary.
Dom Ethier: Okanagan Correction Centre Scholarship.
Shelby Etty: The Barkerson Scholarship; CUPE Local 523; Dorosz Family; South Okanagan Minor Hockey Association; District/Authority Scholarship Award.
Karl Fichter: Osoyoos Volunteer Fire Department; Nan & Alex Forman Bursary.
Amreet Gill: Bordertown Estate Winery; Town of Osoyoos; Rotary Club of Osoyoos.
Jennifer Grob: Osoyoos United Church Thrift Shop; CUPE Local 523; Osoyoos Elks Lodge No. 436; OSS Parent Advisory Council.
Aleena Harrell: The Fortitude Scholarship.
Nicole Keller: Grad Class of 2019 - Connor Long Memorial Scholarship Award.
Kira Koffler: CUPE Local 523; Dr. George and Caroline Cope Memorial.
Nevaeh Law: CUPE Local 523; District/Authority Scholarship Award.
Simon Maclean: Osoyoos & District Arts Council; District/Authority Scholarship Award.
Jaiden Macpherson: Super 8, Osoyoos.
Andon Maynard: Osoyoos Credit Union; Osoyoos Golf Course; South Okanagan Minor Hockey Association; District/Authority Scholarship Award.
Jacob Nelmes: Osoyoos Volunteer Fire Department; School District No. 53 Scholarship (Trades/Non-Academic).
Hayden Nikkel: Osoyoos Secondary Scholarship Foundation.
Bryce Ogilvy: Rotary Club of Osoyoos.
MaKenna Pederson: Osoyoos United Church Thrift Shop; Kiwanis Club of Osoyoos; Osoyoos Elks Lodge No. 436.
Amy Rathgeber: Osoyoos Golf Course; OSS Parent Advisory Council.
Alison Rempel: Band program OSS; CUPE Local 523; Kiwanis Club of Osoyoos; District/Authority Scholarship Award; Interior Savings Credit Union Million Dollar Bursary; Osoyoos Credit Union.
Kaitlyn Rempel: CUPE Local 523; Interior Savings Credit Union Million Dollar Bursary; (Kiwanis) Oliver/Osoyoos Action Club; Osoyoos Credit Union.
Caitlyn Robinson: Royal Canadian Legion Branch #173; South Okanagan Minor Hockey Association.
Guranshreet Sandhu: Ian Ritchie Memorial Bursary.
Harjinder Sandhu: South Okanagan General Hospital Medical Staff; School District No. 53 Scholarship (Academic).
Jake Subotin: Osoyoos United Church Thrift Shop.
Cody Svendsen: Osoyoos Christian Centre.
Jessalyn Svendsen: FYiDoctors; Osoyoos Golf Course; South Okanagan Health Care Auxiliary.
Jaspartap Takher: Bhavsagar Sikh Temple.
Siraj Toor: Bhavsagar Sikh Temple.
Sunjot Toor: Times Chronicle.
Kyleigh Turnbull: CUPE Local 523; Royal Canadian Legion Branch #173; South Okanagan Minor Hockey Association SOMHA; South Okanagan Similkameen Teachers' Union.
Hope Urdas: Town of Osoyoos.
Aryan Virk: Babbaljit Singh Brar Memorial Fund.
Coen Wells: Original Osoyoos Concert Series.
Jase Wright: Super 8, Osoyoos.