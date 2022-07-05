OSS

Osoyoos Secondary School is pictured in an undated file photo.

 ROY WOOD/Special to the Herald

Below is the complete list of scholarship and bursary winners for the graduating class of Osoyoos Secondary School:

Kyle Agostinho: Wine Country Racing Association.

Brayden Aldridge: Charlotte Campbell Memorial Bursary.

Dhamnjot Aujla: Mami's Pizza; Sheila Bull Memorial Scholarship.

Megan Bayda: South Okanagan Similkameen Teachers' Union.

Amelia Bayda: Oliver/Osoyoos Winery Association.

Amelia Bojanowski: Town of Osoyoos.

Jordan Brunner: Osoyoos Elks Lodge No. 436; Osoyoos Volunteer Fire Department; OSS Parent Advisory Council; Royal Canadian Legion Branch #173.

Cassidy Burns: Royal Canadian Legion Branch #173; District/Authority Scholarship Award; South Okanagan Sports Athletics Association.

Kayla Burns: Okanagan Similkameen Administrator's Association; South Okanagan Sports Athletics Association; Vaughn Dennis Memorial; Royal Canadian Legion Branch #173.

Tarik Cheng: Babbaljit Singh Brar Memorial Fund.

Anjel Cisneros: Osoyoos United Church Thrift Shop; Ivor & Heather Langley and Friends.

Jeremy Collier: Osoyoos United Church Thrift Shop; JB Fabro Braga Memorial Scholarship.

Carter Czabany: Desert Sun Counselling.

Bianca Dutra: Ian Ritchie Memorial Bursary.

Dom Ethier: Okanagan Correction Centre Scholarship.

Shelby Etty: The Barkerson Scholarship; CUPE Local 523; Dorosz Family; South Okanagan Minor Hockey Association; District/Authority Scholarship Award.

Karl Fichter: Osoyoos Volunteer Fire Department; Nan & Alex Forman Bursary.

Amreet Gill: Bordertown Estate Winery; Town of Osoyoos; Rotary Club of Osoyoos.

Jennifer Grob: Osoyoos United Church Thrift Shop; CUPE Local 523; Osoyoos Elks Lodge No. 436; OSS Parent Advisory Council.

Aleena Harrell: The Fortitude Scholarship.

Nicole Keller: Grad Class of 2019 - Connor Long Memorial Scholarship Award.

Kira Koffler: CUPE Local 523; Dr. George and Caroline Cope Memorial.

Nevaeh Law: CUPE Local 523; District/Authority Scholarship Award.

Simon Maclean: Osoyoos & District Arts Council; District/Authority Scholarship Award.

Jaiden Macpherson: Super 8, Osoyoos.

Andon Maynard: Osoyoos Credit Union; Osoyoos Golf Course; South Okanagan Minor Hockey Association; District/Authority Scholarship Award.

Jacob Nelmes: Osoyoos Volunteer Fire Department; School District No. 53 Scholarship (Trades/Non-Academic).

Hayden Nikkel: Osoyoos Secondary Scholarship Foundation.

Bryce Ogilvy: Rotary Club of Osoyoos.

MaKenna Pederson: Osoyoos United Church Thrift Shop; Kiwanis Club of Osoyoos; Osoyoos Elks Lodge No. 436.

Amy Rathgeber: Osoyoos Golf Course; OSS Parent Advisory Council.

Alison Rempel: Band program OSS; CUPE Local 523; Kiwanis Club of Osoyoos; District/Authority Scholarship Award; Interior Savings Credit Union Million Dollar Bursary; Osoyoos Credit Union.

Kaitlyn Rempel: CUPE Local 523; Interior Savings Credit Union Million Dollar Bursary; (Kiwanis) Oliver/Osoyoos Action Club; Osoyoos Credit Union.

Caitlyn Robinson: Royal Canadian Legion Branch #173; South Okanagan Minor Hockey Association.

Guranshreet Sandhu: Ian Ritchie Memorial Bursary.

Harjinder Sandhu: South Okanagan General Hospital Medical Staff; School District No. 53 Scholarship (Academic).

Jake Subotin: Osoyoos United Church Thrift Shop.

Cody Svendsen: Osoyoos Christian Centre.

Jessalyn Svendsen: FYiDoctors; Osoyoos Golf Course; South Okanagan Health Care Auxiliary.

Jaspartap Takher: Bhavsagar Sikh Temple.

Siraj Toor: Bhavsagar Sikh Temple.

Sunjot Toor: Times Chronicle.

Kyleigh Turnbull: CUPE Local 523; Royal Canadian Legion Branch #173; South Okanagan Minor Hockey Association SOMHA; South Okanagan Similkameen Teachers' Union.

Hope Urdas: Town of Osoyoos.

Aryan Virk: Babbaljit Singh Brar Memorial Fund.

Coen Wells: Original Osoyoos Concert Series.

Jase Wright: Super 8, Osoyoos.