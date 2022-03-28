Better late than never.
After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, organizers of the Penticton Dragon Boat Festival announced Monday the event will return for its belated 20th anniversary this September.
Upwards of 80 teams and 2,000 paddlers typically attend the two-day festival on Skaha Lake set for Sept 10-11.
“Penticton holds many years of special memories for a lot of these teams, and I know they will be excited to be back in our city to celebrate the 20th annual event with us, albeit two years late,” said festival president Launa Maundrell in a press release.
The festival, which bills itself as the second-largest in B.C. after a similar event in Vancouver, features vendors, food trucks and beverage gardens, all wrapped around 500-metre sprint races just off shore in Skaha Lake.
Local teams will tune up with the smaller Okanagan Super Sprints event set for June 10-11.
