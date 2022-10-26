Every community in the South Okanagan is slowly becoming less white, while a majority of residents in Penticton and Summerland have turned their backs on religion, according to fresh data released Wednesday from the 2021 census
Statistics Canada found the percentage of Penticton residents who identify as a member of a visible minority climbed from 7% to 9% between 2016 and 2021.
In Summerland, the mark rose from 4% to 6%, while in Oliver it moved from 12% to 14%, and in Osoyoos it nudged up from 8% to 9%.
The vast majority of visible minorities in those communities identified themselves as being of South Asian descent.
According to Statistics Canada, visible minorities are defined in the Employment Equity Act as “persons, other than Aboriginal peoples, who are non-Caucasian in race or non-white in colour.”
Visible minorities made up 27% of the national population in 2021.
Meanwhile, the proportion of immigrants is the largest it's been since Confederation with 23% of the country – or more than 8.3 million people – who were, or had ever been, a landed immigrant or permanent resident..
The federal government has committed to bringing in record numbers of people to fill labour shortages, with plans to welcome 431,645 newcomers to Canada this year.
Previously, the majority of immigrants to Canada came from Europe, but now most immigrants come from Asia, including the Middle East.
Also released Wednesday were fresh figures on religion that show the South Okanagan has relatively less faith than the country as a whole.
It showed 55% of Penticton residents identified as having no religion, while 41% claimed association with a Christian denomination.
Summerland is even more secular, with 57% of residents there claiming no religion and 41% belonging to a Christian faith.
It was a different story to the south, with 47% of Oliver residents identifying as non-religious and 44% of Osoyoos residents doing the same.
The last time the federal government surveyed Canadians on religious beliefs was in 2011 and local data for comparison purposes was not available by press time.
Nationwide, 35% of Canadians reported having no religious affiliation in 2021, up from 24% in 2011.
With files from The Canadian Press