An appeal for improve amenities and increased fire protection in the Riddle Road area was met Tuesday with a commitment to nothing more than discussion.
Doug Cox appeared before city council on behalf of the Riddle Road FireSmart group, which is looking for more help from the local government.
Of concern to the group is what Cox referred to as Riddle Road Park – a dead-end where people leave their vehicles to access the nearby Three Blind Mice recreational area and others.
Among the improvements requested are toilets, garbage cans, signage, new fencing and a general cleanup of the area.
Cox said his group last weekend alone filled 35 yard-waste bags with organic material that posed a fire hazard.
“The month before was 50 bags, so we are a very active group in trying to keep our area fire-free,” said Cox, who noted the requested new amenities and a long-term maintenance schedule were key recommendations from the city’s 2018 Parks and Recreation Master Plan.
Council accepted the presentation for information only.