It’s going to take longer to rid the Isintok Reservoir of woody debris than was originally thought.
A contractor hired by the District of Summerland to gather and burn the material this spring has now suggested dividing up the work into two phases, council heard at its meeting Monday.
“The professional assessment of the contractor is the debris will need more time to dry further before the burning can take place, and so the work this spring will be to pile the debris along the reservoir edge, where it will dry out over the hot summer months. The timing of the burning will now be in the fall when crews return to complete the work,” explained Graham Statt, the district’s chief administrative officer.
Isintok Dam was constructed in the 1930s to create a water reservoir for the community, but the area that was eventually flooded wasn’t completely cleared of trees beforehand.
Since then, dead trees and other woody debris has regularly accumulated along the dam face and been removed by district staff for burning about every five years.
But the actual amount of debris at the bottom of the reservoir was far greater than originally thought, and only discovered when the reservoir was drained last summer to allow for replacement of the dam’s failing outlet pipe.
That led to concerns the wood, after drying out over the summer and winter, could start floating again when the reservoir refills this spring, posing a risk to the dam.
The cost of the work has been estimated at $315,000.