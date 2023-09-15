Summerland’s Terry Fox Run will take place this Sunday (Sept. 17, 2023) with the run starting at the Summerland Aquatic Centre. Registration will open at 10 a.m. and the run will start at 11 a.m. Participants can register for the Summerland event in person or online at https://run.terryfox.ca/28856
Participants will have a choice between routes that measure 1km, 3km and 5km, and are welcome to walk, run, bike or rollerblade their chosen route. The very popular 2023 “Dear Terry” t-shirts will be available for sale at Summerland’s run.
Mike Cooke and his wife, Heather, are organizing the run for the tenth consecutive year, and will be participating in the Terry Fox for the 28th consecutive year. They took up the role in 2014, a year after Mike’s father died from pancreatic cancer.
As nearly half of Canadians can expect a cancer diagnosis in their lifetime, the Cooke’s are encouraged by the increasing survival rates as a result of research being conducted by the Terry Fox Foundation. Since 1988, mortality rates have reduced by an average of almost 30% in Canada. “While the research came too late for my dad, I am hopeful that the funds being raised can help make a difference to others”, said Mike when asked about what drives him to be involved in this cause.
“We have a fantastic committee in Summerland who are all very dedicated to continuing Terry’s dream of finding a cure for cancer. We are also very appreciative of our volunteers from the SSS leadership group and the Summerland & District Credit Union who help with marshalling the route and with registration.”
At the age of 18, Terry Fox had part of his right leg amputated due to cancer. Instead of giving up, he spent the next three years adapting to this new reality and then preparing to run across Canada. On April 12, 1980 Terry dipped his foot in the Atlantic ocean in St. John’s, Nfld., and ran the equivalent of a marathon each day. After running 5,373 kilometres, he was unable to continue the run due to intense pain from the cancer that had spread to his lungs. Terry died in 1981 at the age of 22. Since then, Canadians have raised over $850 million in his name for cancer research.