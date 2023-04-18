Police were called to a shooting Tuesday morning at a Penticton townhouse complex that also prompted a hold-and-secure order at nearby Queen’s Park Elementary.
A 34-year-man was taken to hospital with serious injuries following the incident just after 8 a.m. in the complex at 298 Maple St.
“At this time, investigators are unable to provide a description of the suspects or the vehicle they may have fled in. However, based on the information gathered so far, this appears to be a targeted incident with no further risk to the public,” said RCMP spokesman Cpl. James Grandy in a press release.
“Officers will remain on scene to allow time for further investigation.”
Anyone with information about the incident who has not yet spoken to investigators is asked to call the Penticton RCMP detachment at 250-492-4300.
Staff and students at Queen’s Park Elementary, which is just 100 metres from the townhouse complex, were instructed to hold and secure for about an hour after the incident. While not a full lock-down, the school’s exterior doors were locked and students kept inside until police gave the all-clear.