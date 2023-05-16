Summerland residents will go to the polls this fall to decide as a community if they want to borrow up to $50 million to build a new pool.
The amount was confirmed Monday by a unanimous vote of council and would cover the entire estimated $49-million cost of a new aquatics facility and leave $1 million for contingencies.
What’s still missing from the equation is grant funding from senior governments, which would help reduce the overall cost to local taxpayers. But with one such grant application already declined and another application in review, there is no extra money to count on right now.
Council considered holding off on the referendum until grants are secured but was more concerned with the price of waiting after a consultant warned last year the project cost will rise $612,500 every three months it’s delayed.
So, the referendum will proceed under the assumption that local taxpayers are footing the entire bill. And, if the project is approved and grants eventually materialize, the hit to local taxpayers will be reduced.
“If we ask for the full amount at the referendum, people know what they’re voting for,” said Coun. Marty Van Alphen.
“If we get the grant, it will be less on their taxes.”
Council also considered asking for less money in the hopes grants will roll in but was concerned about potentially having to go back to voters for more money if help doesn’t arrive.
Borrowing the full $50 million over a 30-year term would cost property owners about $540 annually, according to estimates prepared by staff, while a $33-million loan with the same term would cost about $356 annually.
Mayor Doug Holmes suggested borrowing closer to $42 million, which would put annual payments below $500.
“If we can get it under $500, I’d be certainly much more comfortable trying to sell that to the community than anything over $500. I think it’s largely a symbolic number, perhaps, but people count by hundreds,” said Holmes.
The mayor also expressed optimism about a positive referendum result giving senior governments comfort to fund the project.
“I’d like to think we should at least be able to get $6 million from the province if we keep knocking on their door, keep bugging them for an infrastructure grant of some sort,” said Holmes.
Van Alphen is also concerned $500 may be too steep.
“Maybe people can stomach under $500. Maybe the guy on Lighthouse Landing can, but the single mom trying to raise children maybe can’t,” said Van Alphen.
“So those conversations all have to take place, it all has to be clear as mud prior to going to a referendum, in my opinion, and that’s why I support the $50 million straight-up.”
Finally, Van Alphen suggested the district have firm numbers available when people wonder about the cost of simply repairing the existing aquatic centre.
“If it’s a $10-million repair or $15-million repair versus $50-million replacement, the question will be asked. So, what’s our answer?” said Van Alphen.
“I think we can cover all this ground when we discuss the communication plan,” replied Holmes, before calling for a motion on the referendum amount.
The most recent assessment of the existing aquatic centre, which is nearly 50 years old, was completed in 2018 and pegged total repair costs at $13 million. (For context, the assessment estimated it would cost $22.3 million to build a new pool similar to what’s being discussed now for $50 million).
Coun. Janice Peake warned colleagues to brace for what will undoubtedly be a charged process to come – but one that all past councils went through to get Summerland the amenities it has now.
“They built the future that we’ve been living in and I think the opportunity is for us to have the same value for community members and all the people that reside here,” said Peake.
“And it keeps the values of your property up and it gives a different future, and I think those are things that we need to communicate when we’re working this project through the public.”
Graham Statt, the district’s chief administrative officer, confirmed a major communications blitz is planned to roll out alongside the referendum.
It will include tours of the existing facility during a coming maintenance shutdown “where it really does show the challenges between the termite infestations… and rotting pipes and all the challenges of antiquated equipment.”
“As much as I think staff have done a good job of keeping up appearances there, it is in desperate need of major repairs that are extremely expensive and, in reality, we’re probably going to have to look at decommissioning that facility in the future if it’s kept,” said Statt.
“So, we really have to make sure the public understands not only the choice for a new facility, but also the consequences of making a decision against that facility – which are real expenses in the near term or possibly decommissioning in the future.”
District staff will now prepare the referendum question for council’s final approval, after which it will be sent to the B.C. government for authorization. Once that permission is received, the district will have 80 days to stage the vote, putting it on track for October or November.
The lone outstanding grant application is for $25 million from a federal fund specifically for net-zero-emission buildings. Building the facility to that standard would lift the total project cost to $57.5 million.