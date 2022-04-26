This year Penticton will be celebrating provincial Youth Week 2022 from May 1st-7th to celebrate youth in the community and to draw attention to the issue of youth homelessness. For the first week in May, there will be a variety of activities and opportunities available for youth to take part in, such as cooking classes, art classes and Rent Smart training, a course which educates young people on how to maintain successful housing tenancies.
Melisa Edgerly, Youth Peer Support Supervisor at Foundry Penticton has worked to bring together community partners and organizations to support the event. “I want this week to be a community wide celebration for our youth, not just the organizations arranging special events, but business, employers, families, community members.”
The feature event will be on May 6th from 3-7pm at the Penticton Skate Park with a skate competition featuring three categories: scooter, beginner skateboarding, and intermediate skateboarding. The May 6th event is family-friendly to the public and will have a BBQ meal sponsored by The Penticton Fire Department with pop, chips and hotdogs available by donation with proceeds going to youth homelessness initiatives in Penticton. Various local organizations will attend the May 6th feature event and encourage the public to join to learn more.
“Youth have had a challenging couple of years, and we need to show them it’s going to get better. They lost their sense of community and purpose. I want to remind them that they have so many people who care about them and want to celebrate them,” explains Edgerly.
Tanya Behardien, Chair of 100 More Homes Penticton and Executive Director of OneSky Community Resources, says that Youth Week 2022 in Penticton will draw specific attention to the issue of youth homelessness in the community. “Celebrating youth in our community is so important, now more than ever. With the No Where to Go report being unanimously endorsed by our City Council in February, it just shows there is a need to bring youth homelessness to the forefront of the many issues youth are facing.”