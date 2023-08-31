With the start of the new school year just around the corner, the Community Foundation of the South Okanagan Similkameen has announced its bursary award recipients for 2023.
Twenty-four students from across the South Okanagan-Similkameen received awards totaling $49,690 through the foundation's annual bursary program.
Among those students receiving bursaries, four will continue the legacy of a performing arts pioneer in Penticton.
The Sharon Amos Legacy Fund for the Arts was created in 2010 to support students pursuing a performing arts education. The endowment fund recognizes her contributions to the arts in Penticton, particularly in her roles as committee chair for the Penticton Centennial, and as one of the founding members of Many Hats Theatre Company.
Maya Halverson, Samuel Kliever, Emily Nguyen and Ellia Schutz are this year’s Sharon Amos Legacy Fund award recipients.
Emily’s award will help pay for her dance studies in Vancouver.
“Ever since I started dancing at the age of three, it has been my dream to dance professionally in a big city,” says Emily.
“This award brings me closer to realizing that dream and will ease the financial burden of my education for my family and me. I am incredibly grateful that there are people in our community who are willing to support young people’s dreams and goals in this way.”
The Sharon Amos Legacy Fund for the Arts is one of 10 bursary funds awarded directly through the Community Foundation to both graduating and returning students (including adult students) in the South Okanagan Similkameen.
Here’s the full list of recipients.
Dr. John and Kathy Scarfo Bursary Fund (11 awards): Erin Campbell; Javier Carlos; Anika Freidt; Gradon Freidt; Lindsey Jones; Alexandria Johnstone; Alyse Kohler-Mergel; Spencer Kingzett; Kalezafar Lawrence; Jessica ter Wolbeek and Megan Tiessen
L&R Supplementary Bursary Fund: Jessie Fleet.
Eva and Herbert Rosinger Scholarship Fund (two awards): Jamison Foster and Josie Nickle.
Culver Family Bursary Fund: Amy Lucich
Irene and Charles Armstrong Bursary Fund: Kaitlyn Nightingale
South Okanagan Indigenous Education Fund (two awards): Cassidy Burns and Kayla Burns
Sharon Amos Legacy Fund for the Arts (four awards): Maya Halverson; Samuel Kliever; Emily Nguyen and Ellia Schutz.
Alana Matthew Fund: Miles Murphy.
Lynn and Brian Jackson Endowment for Fine Arts: Hannah Ruttan.
Thea Haubrich Legacy Fund: Miles Murphy.