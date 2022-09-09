City Hall

17 candidates are fighting for six spots on Penticton City Council, a big drop in number of candidates from 2018 when 25 ran for the position.

 File photo

The following is a complete list of Penticton candidates in the Oct. 15, 2022 municipal election according to the City's website.

Nominations officially closed Friday at 4 p.m.

There are five mayoral candidates, 17 for city council plus six for the school board.

(* incumbent)

Mayor:

Julius Bloomfield

Owen Hayward

Corey Hounslow

Jason Reynen

•John Vassilaki

City council (six to be elected):

Amelia Boultbee

Isaac Gilbert

Ryan Graham

Lindsey Hall

Jack Hundial

Andrew Jakubeit

Helena Konanz

Nick Kurger

Wayne Llewellyn

•James Miller

Katie O'Kell

•Frank Regehr

•Katie Robinson

Davinder Sandhu

Larry Schwartzenberger

Shannon Stewart

•Campbell Watt

School trustee (four to be elected)

•Shelley Clarke

Kate Hansen

Lynn Kelsey

•James Palanio

•Barb Sheppard

•Tracy Van Raes

Recommended for you