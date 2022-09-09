The following is a complete list of Penticton candidates in the Oct. 15, 2022 municipal election according to the City's website.
Nominations officially closed Friday at 4 p.m.
There are five mayoral candidates, 17 for city council plus six for the school board.
(* incumbent)
Mayor:
Julius Bloomfield
Owen Hayward
Corey Hounslow
Jason Reynen
•John Vassilaki
City council (six to be elected):
Amelia Boultbee
Isaac Gilbert
Ryan Graham
Lindsey Hall
Jack Hundial
Andrew Jakubeit
Helena Konanz
Nick Kurger
Wayne Llewellyn
•James Miller
Katie O'Kell
•Frank Regehr
•Katie Robinson
Davinder Sandhu
Larry Schwartzenberger
Shannon Stewart
•Campbell Watt
School trustee (four to be elected)
•Shelley Clarke
Kate Hansen
Lynn Kelsey
•James Palanio
•Barb Sheppard
•Tracy Van Raes