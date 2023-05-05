About 100 people participated Friday morning in Red Dress Day, the National Day of Awareness for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls and Two-Spirit People. It is aimed at honouring the lives lost and raising awareness about ongoing violence against the community. The march began at the Friendship Centre and proceeded to Penticton City Hall with speeches at the Gyro Park bandshell.
