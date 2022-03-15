Fido would soon be welcome in most Summerland parks, thanks to a slate of regulatory changes that were given preliminary approval by council at its meeting Monday.
Under the old Parks Regulation Bylaw, dogs were not allowed in any parks except a designated off-leash site at Dale Meadows Park and at Peach Orchard Beach between Oct. 1 and May 1 each year.
Now, according to the newly amended bylaw, which is set to be adopted at council’s next meeting March 28:
Dogs would be permitted on-leash year-round at Memorial Park, Dale Meadows Park, Living Memorial Park, Peach Orchard Beach Park, Powell Beach Park, Peach Orchard
Campground, Giant’s Head Park, Conkle Mountain Park, Cartwright Mountain and the
Summerland Rodeo Grounds except on sports fields, sport courts, skateparks and
beaches, or near playgrounds and spray parks.
Dogs would be permitted off-leash during the off-season (Oct. 1 to May 1) at Peach
Orchard Beach Park, Powell Beach Park, Peach Orchard Campground, Conkle Mountain Park, Cartwright Mountain and Summerland Rodeo Grounds (except around equestrian events and activities).
In addition, horses would be permitted year-round in Conkle Mountain Park.
The bylaw amendments follow years of negotiations between the district and the Summerland Dog Owners Association, which has been fighting for more dog-friendly parks in the community.