Out with the old asbestos-cement pipe, in with the new high-tech plastic stuff.
Summerland council unanimously approved this week a $1.4-million plan to put in new, flexible watermains underneath the unstable roads in the Perpetual Slide area on the southern flank of the community.
The existing asbestos-cement pipe is rigid and not designed to handle any movement, so ongoing settlement in the area has resulted in 12 breaks over the past nine years, public works director Kris Johnson told council.
To help reduce the number of such repairs and service outages in the future, the district will now replace the old watermains with high-density polyethylene pipe that’s designed to handle some movement in unstable soil.
“It’s best to describe it like a large hose of some sort, where the sections are actually fused and butt-welded,” said Johnson.
Approximately one kilometre of the new pipe will be installed under Canyon View Road, Paradise Road, McGee Street and Mountain Avenue.
If the tender process goes according to plan, work could get underway as early as June, according to Johnson, but may need to be stretched over two years because just $980,000 is in the district’s 2021 capital budget for the project.
Once the new pipe is in the ground, the roads above will be widened to 8.6 metres.
Johnson acknowledged the underlying problem of ground settlement won’t go away and road repairs – and perhaps even watermain repairs – will continue to be a fact of life in the vicinity.
“Those are going to be ongoing issues that – until we maybe can fully understand what’s going on with the slide area itself – are going to be difficult to mitigate,” he said.
Another option Johnson presented to council would have seen the watermains re-rerouted away from the slide area and underneath private property at an anticipated cost of $2.1 million. That approach would have also incurred some extra land acquisition costs and required permission from the Agricultural Land Commission.
The Perpetual Slide is happening on a steep, silty slope rising approximately 125 metres from Trout Creek near the Summerland Golf and Country Club, roughly six kilometres upstream from Okanagan Lake.
The district, with the help of engineering consultants, has been studying the area for years to help figure out what’s going on and how much the ground is actually moving.
A report prepared by Golder Associates in 2015 warned there could be a steep price to pay if the slope does let go suddenly.
“It is not possible to predict if or when a significant slide may occur at this site. If one did occur, there is potential for the slide material to block off streamflow in Trout Creek. Depending on the size of the slide and volume of material plugging the canyon, a natural dam would form and it would begin impounding stream flow,” the report stated.
“The resulting scenario could lead to a dam breach failure and there could be an extreme hazard to downstream people, infrastructure, environmental values and cultural values.”
According to a previous staff report to council, the slide is believed to have begun sometime between 1914 and 1917 when agricultural irrigation was introduced to the area.
The 2015 report estimated the slide had dumped roughly 15,000 cubic metres of sediment into the creek since 1970.