A soggy start to the summer held up work on the current section of the Penticton Creek restoration project.
Still, more than two-thirds of the scheduled work – including removal of the Nanaimo Avenue bridge – was completed on the 300-metres stretch of the creek between Nanaimo Avenue and the intersection of Norton Street and Wade Avenue, while the rest will have to wait until next year’s “fish window” opens.
“The project was intended to start mid-July but high creek flows together with heavy rainfall in early July prevented the clearing of fish from the work area and delayed the start of the in-creek work,” said the city’s project manager, Ian Chapman, in a press release.
“Federal regulations to protect fish and habitat only provides a small window to complete the work and that means restoration of the second section above the pedestrian bridge will now be delayed until the fisheries window in July/August next year.”
As they’ve done in other parts of the creek since the project started in 2015, crews have removed the crumbling concrete liner installed for flood control in the 1950s, widened the creek bed and added boulders of different sizes and shapes to mimic a more natural environment for fish and other wildlife.
Other work around the project area, such as improving public access points to the creek and planting new vegetation, will continue through the fall. One other key project yet to come is upgrading the intersection of Ellis Street and Westminster Avenue West, which is receiving more traffic now that the Nanaimo Avenue bridge is gone.
The bridge was deemed to be too low to handle a one-in-200-year flood, so it was pulled from service with no plans to replace it. According to the city, Penticton’s fire chief has analyzed the consequences of removing the bridge and found response times to the area will increase by approximately 30 seconds, but remain within acceptable limits.
The city also provided some numbers to help put the project into context:
• The fish salvage operation netted more than 3,196 fish; approximately 90% longnose dace and 10% rainbow trout, which were safely relocated downstream of the work area.
• Approximately 220 metres of diversion pipe was installed to carry the creek flow through the work area.
• Approximately 1,200 tonnes of the original concrete lining has been removed.
• Approximately 5,980 cubic metres of earth has been removed to create the shape of the new channel.
• Approximately 6,364 tonnes of rock has been placed to create three pools and riffles.
• Approximately 2,230 tonnes of spawning gravel has been placed.
• Approximately 580 cubic metres of topsoil has been placed.
• Approximately 220 cubic metres of topsoil has yet to be installed to receive the planting material.